Pomeroy Council discusses water payment plan

POMEROY — Pomeroy Village Council recently met and discussed the new water payment plan.

Mayor Don Anderson said the village has received money back since the start of the new water payment plan for individuals who had fallen behind on their water bill payments. He explained that if an individual deviates from the payment plan, their water will be shut off until they pay in full.

“From now on the bill is due on the tenth, if it’s after the tenth, you get a penalty, a ten percent penalty, and if it’s not done by the end of the month, their water gets shut off,” said Anderson.

Council Member Phil Ohlinger made a motion to approve the first reading of, “An Ordinance Establishing Bylaws and Regulations for the Management and Protection of the Water and Waste Water Facilities of the Village of Pomeroy Ohio and Amending the Village of Pomeroy Ordinances” and the council agreed.

Anderson explained all documents for the Storm Water Project are finished and ready. He explained some supplies still need to be acquired before they began the project. Anderson said the project will begin on Fisher Street and must be completed by May 26.

Anderson said he is working on getting a Nature Works grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further park improvements throughout the village. He said the application for the grant is due in May. Anderson added the Meigs County Health Department gave the village new backboards and a swing set for park improvements as well.

Anderson handed out tentative guidelines regarding festivals that take place in town. The council decided to charge a fee of $25 for food vendors to set up, $10 for merchant vendors to set up, and churches or any other non-profit organizations may set up for free.

Fiscal Officer Sue Baker explained to council that Capabilities in Athens has an individual they would like to utilize in the village. She said the individual would work two days a week for several hours each day and would begin work with a job coach until the individual was comfortable with independent work. The council approved to have Baker and Anderson meet with the individual and find a job for the individual to do within the village.

Council Member Maureen Hennessy said Becky Triplett have agreed to be on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The council approved to re-new a rental agreement for Auto Plus.

The council approved to re-appoint Chris Tenoglia as their solicitor for 2018.

The council approved to accept the jail contract with Washington County.

The council approved to accept the jail contract with Middleport.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.