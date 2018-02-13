OVP editor named finalist in AP contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Finalists have been announced in the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2017 newspaper contest and Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP) will be vying for an award.

OVP Editor Beth Sergent has been nominated for Best Feature Writer for her work which appeared in the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, The Daily Sentinel and Sunday Times-Sentinel. Sergent’s work also appeared in OVP’s Point Pleasant Register in West Virginia.

The awards in actual order of finish — first, second and third places — will be announced at the Ohio APME annual awards banquet March 24 in Columbus. The General Excellence, Hall of Fame, Rising Star and First Amendment winners also will be announced at the meeting.

Sixty-four daily newspapers submitted 1,922 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.

Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit (Michigan) News, Division V; Digital First Media, Troy, Michigan, Division IV; the La Porte (Indiana) Herald-Argus and the Traverse City (Michigan) Record-Eagle, Division III; the Niagara-Gazette, Niagara Falls, New York and the Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Ludington (Michigan) Daily News, Division I.

OVP, which is part of AIM Media Midwest, falls in Division I. Listed are all finalists in Division I:

Best Headline Writer: Gary Abernathy, Hillsboro Times-Gazette; David Fong, Troy Daily News; Jona Ison, Chillicothe Gazette.

Best Business Writer: Brian Bohnert, The (Fostoria) Review Times; Ashley Bunton, Washington Court House Record Herald; Daniel Carson, The (Fremont) News-Messenger.

Best Columnist: Ashley Bunton, Washington Court House Record Herald; Jim Crawford, The Ironton Tribune; David Fong, Troy Daily News.

Best Editorial Writer: J.D. Creer, The Salem News; Heath Harrison, The Ironton Tribune; Kate York, The Marietta Times.

Best Feature Writer: Daniel Carson, The (Fremont) News-Messenger; Hasan Karim, The Marion Star; Beth Sergent, Gallipolis Daily Tribune.

Best Graphics Artist: Matthew Berry, Chillicothe Gazette; Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger; Kandi Thompson, The Ironton Tribune.

Best Sports Columnist: David Fong, Troy Daily News; Jordan Holland, The Marietta Times; Derrick Webb, Chillicothe Gazette.

Best Sports Feature Writer: Jeff Gilliland, Hillsboro Times-Gazette; Derrick Webb, Chillicothe Gazette; Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette.

Best Sports Writer: Chris Easterling, The (Massillon) Independent; Ryan Squanda, The Bryan Times; Derrick Webb, Chillicothe Gazette.

Best Photographer: Daniel Melograna, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune; J.D. Pooley, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune; Mike Ullery, Piqua Daily Call.

Best News Writer: Mary Ann Greier, The Salem News; Samantha Ickes, The (Massillon) Independent; Sarah Voplenhein, The Marion Star.

Best Sports Enterprise: Matthew Horn, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Long Line of Impressive Football”; Matthew Horn, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Zajac’s Legacy Lives on in Woodmore Baseball”; Rob McCurdy, The Marion Star, “Wrestling with Diabetes.”

Best Special Sports Section: Chris Easterling and Dave Manley, The (Massillon) Independent, “High School Football Preview”; Chris Easterling and Dave Manley, The (Massillon) Independent, “Massillon/McKinley Rivalry”; Matthew Horn and Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “2017 Football preview.”

Best Daily Sports Section: Chillicothe Gazette; The Marion Star; The Salem News.

Best Illustration or Informational Graphic: Matthew Berry, Chillicothe Gazette, “How One Inmate Killed Another on an Ohio Prison Bus”; Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Heroin Overdose Death Numbers”; B.J. Lisko, The (Massillon) Independent.

Best News Photo: Jessica St. James, The Ironton Tribune, “A Grieving Family”; Brian Koeller, Napoleon Northwest Signal, “Fatal Explosion, Fire”; Mike Ullery, Piqua Daily Call.

Best Feature Photo: Jessica St. James, The Ironton Tribune, “Devon Proud”; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “Holiday Decorations”; Jessica Phelps, Coshocton Tribune, “River View High School Marching Band.”

Best Sports Photo: Molly Corfman, Port Clinton News-Herald, “First Lead of the Night”; David Fong, Troy Daily News, “Bending the Bar”; David Fong, Troy Daily News, “Don’t Look … She Might be Gaining.”

Best Photo Story: Matthew Berry, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “More than 300 Inmates Moved to New County Jail”; Matthew Berry, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “Portraying Santa Brings Magic to Man’s Life”; Robert McGraw, Chillicothe Gazette, “Cavalier Football: Not Just a Game, but Family.”

Best Video: Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Heroin’s Unrelenting Grip “; Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Suicide: Surviving Crisis”; JD Pooley, The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune, “Former BGSU LB Paul Swan Takes Football Skills to NASCAR.”

Best Public Service: Daniel Carson and Molly Corfman, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Suicide: The Silent Crisis”; Jona Ison and Mike Throne, Chillicothe Gazette, “Renewed Purpose”; Amy Knapp, The (Massillon) Independent, “Meals on Wheels.”

Best Spot News Coverage: Steven Grazier and Amy Knapp, The (Massillon) Independent, “Stockdale Family Shooting”; Craig Shoup, The (Fremont) News-Messenger, “Man Saved from Burning Car”; The Ironton Tribune, “Quadruple Homicide in Lawrence County.”

Best Explanatory Reporting: Daniel Carson, Port Clinton News-Herald, “Quarry Neighbors Irate Over Dumping, Water Quality”; Steven Grazier and Amy Knapp, The (Massillon) Independent, “Save the Rezzy”; Jona Ison, Chillicothe Gazette, “Where’s Justice in OD Fatalities?”

Best Enterprise Reporting: Jona Ison, Chillicothe Gazette, “Deadly Ambition: Inside the Mind of a Killer”; Jona Ison, Chillicothe Gazette, “The Overdose Dilemma”; The (Tiffin) Advertiser-Tribune, “America First, What’s Next.”

Best Investigative Reporting: Leonard Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune, “Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority”; Spencer Remoquillo, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “State Opens Multiple Investigations into Lithopolis Mayors”; Spencer Remoquillo and Trista Thurston, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “The Brian Kuhn Investigation.”

Best Full Page Design: B.J. Lisko, The (Massillon) Independent; Chillicothe Gazette, “The Overdose Dilemma”; Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, “Breaking His Silence.”

Best Digital Presence: Chillicothe Gazette; Lancaster Eagle-Gazette; Troy Daily News.