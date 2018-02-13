EMS Employees of the Year honored

POMEROY —Meigs County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has announced its 2017 employees of the year.

Meigs County EMS Director Robert Jacks announced Tuesday that EMT Le’Anna Davis has been selected as the 2017 Field Employee of the Year. Dispatch Supervisor Kenneth Barnett was selected as the 911 Communications Employee of the Year.

The selection of EMT Davis and Dispatch Supervisor Barnett is in recognition of outstanding service during 2017 to the citizens of Meigs County, stated the news release. Fellow employees from Meigs County EMS chose both recipients based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

EMT Davis joined Meigs County EMS in 2012 and has served at Station 11. She resides in Pomeroy and is a graduate of Meigs High School.

Dispatch Supervisor Barnett joined Meigs County 911/EMS in 2014. He resides in Langsville with his wife, Sonya, and is a graduate of Meigs High School.

