RCP to perform ‘Four Weddings and an Elvis’

POMEROY — The River City Players will be putting on a show for Valentine’s weekend.

Four Weddings and an Elvis can be seen at the Mulberry Community Center in Pomeroy on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. The tickets for the show are $10 a piece and may be purchased at the Fabric Shop in Pomeroy, at the door before each show, or online at rivercityplayers1@gmail.com. The play is rated PG-13.

Director Celia McCoy said the show will center around Sandy, portrayed by Jessica Holliday, the owner of Sandy’s Chapel of Love that has been in business for 17 years. The chapel is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. McCoy shared that Sandy has been married four times and has been divorced three times to the same man.

“In Four Wedding and an Elvis, we witness four hilarious matrimonies at her chapel,” said McCoy.

McCoy explained that the first couple Stan, portrayed by Ben Reed, and Bev, portrayed by Sara Michael, are in Las Vegas to get married by the King, portrayed by Tony Carnahan, to exact revenge on their ex-spouses who have married one another. She said a few months pass when Vanessa, portrayed by Laura Miller, and Bryce, portrayed by Nathan Becker, are introduced to the audience. McCoy said Vanessa and Bryce are two arrogant and aging stars who are getting married as a publicity stunt. She explained they are annoyed by an aging Elvis, portrayed by Roger Gilmore, who does not recognize them as celebrities. McCoy said several months pass when Martin, portrayed by Mike Kennedy, a mild mannered postal worker and Fiona, portrayed by Janis Carnahan, a tough ex-convict are introduced. She explained Martin and Fiona are attempting to get married when they are interrupted by Fiona’s ex, Fist, portrayed by Brian Howard, who has escaped from prison and traveled to Vegas in an attempt to steal Fiona away from Martin. McCoy said a year passes when Sandy invites some of her former clients to be her guests at her fifth and final wedding. She said a hilarious twist will be revealed.

“Four Weddings and an Elvis is a Valentine treat for adults who enjoy a good laugh,” said McCoy.

Cast members rehearsing a scene for the play are pictured from left to right as follows Jessica Holliday, Tony Carnahan, Mike Kennedy, Brian Howard, Laura Miller, and Nathan Becker.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

