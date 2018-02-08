First responders on scene of fatal fire

LANGSVILLE — Multiple first responders and the Meigs County Coroner’s Office were on the scene of a fatal fire on Thursday evening in the western portion of Meigs County.

Firefighters with Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department were alerted around 6 p.m. on Thursday to a mobile home fire approximately 1 mile from State Route 124 on State Route 325. At the time of the call smoke was showing, according to emergency radio traffic. When the first crews from Salem Township VFD, soon followed by the Rutland VFD, arrived on scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed.

The home was located on the top of a hill, with firefighters running a pair of hoses across the creek and up the hill to the structure in order to put out the fire.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Wood said that it appears the trailer was being heated with an electric heater which may have been the cause of the fire, although an official cause will be determined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was expected to be on scene later on Thursday evening.

The gender, name and age of the deceased have not been released as of Sentinel press deadline on Thursday evening.

Also on scene were the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs EMS and Columbia Township VFD Squad.

Additional details will be provided as made available at mydailsentinel.com and in the Sunday print edition of the Sunday Times-Sentinel.

First responders were called to the scene of a mobile home on State Route 325 on Thursday evening. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.9-Fire-1201828204225261.jpg First responders were called to the scene of a mobile home on State Route 325 on Thursday evening. Firefighters can be seen at the top of a hill where the structure fire was located. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_2.9-Fire-2201828204227529.jpg Firefighters can be seen at the top of a hill where the structure fire was located.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

