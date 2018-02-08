Multiple candidates file for state races

COLUMBUS — Numerous candidates have filed petitions for statewide races, including Governor and United States Sentate.

A list of candidates who filed to run for statewide offices was made available on Thursday by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office. Candidates filing petitions include:

Attorney General — Steve Dettelbach (D), Dave Yost (R);

Auditor of State — Keith Faber (R), Kelli Prather (D), Zack Space (D);

Governor/Lt. Governor — Mike DeWine/Jon Husted (R), Mary Taylor/Nathan D. Estruth (R), Constance Gadell-Newton/Brett R. Joseph (G), Richard Cordray/Betty Sutton (D), Larry E. Ealy/Jeffrey Lynn (D), Jonathan Heavey/Adam Hudak (D), Dennis John Kucinich/Tara L. Samples (D), Bill O’Neill/Chantelle C. Lewis (D), Connie Pillich/Scott Schertzer (D), Paul E. Ray/Jerry M. Schroeder (D), Joe Schiavoni/Stephanie Dodd (D);

Secretary of State — Kathleen Clyde (D), Frank LaRose (R);

Supreme Court (term commencing Jan. 1, 2019) — Craig Baldwin (R), Michael Donnelly (D);

Supreme Court (term commencing Jan. 2, 2019) — Mary DeGenaro (R), Melody Stewart (D);

Treasurer of State — Sandra O’Brien (R), Robert Sprague (R), Neil Patel (D), Rob Richardson (D);

United States Senate — Melissa Ackison (R), Don Elijah Eckhart (R), Mike Gibbons (R), Dan Kiley (R), Jim Renacci (R), Sherrod Brown (D).

The Secretary of State’s office will process and catalog the petitions prior to sending them to the county boards of elections, which are tasked with verifying that the signatures collected represent qualified electors of Ohio who are registered at the address provided. County boards have been instructed to complete their review of statewide candidate petitions by Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must have collected a certain number of signatures from qualified electors. Major party candidates need 1,000 signatures and minor party candidates need 500 signatures.

In this portion of the state, incumbent State Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) filed for reelection to represent the 94th District in the Ohio House of Representatives. Democrat Taylor Sappington of Nelsonville has also filed for the seat.

In the race for the 6th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, incumbent Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) has filed, along with Republican Robert J. Blazek of Bellaire and Democrats Werner Lange of Newton Falls, Shawna Roberts of Belmont and Richard A. Olivito of Steubenville.

For the 4th District Court of Appeals, incumbent Marie Hoover will be unopposed on the Republican ballot, with Kris Blanton unopposed on the Democrat ballot. For the other 4th District Court of Appeals seat, Republicans Michael Hess and Kathleen Crites Madden have both filed, while there is no Democrat to have filed.