Meigs Local teacher honored

RUTLAND — A Meigs Primary School (MPS) teacher recently received recognition from The Coalition of Rural Appalachian Schools (CORAS).

Darla Kennedy, MPS Title One teacher and Guided Reading Mentor, was honored with the 2018 Outstanding Teacher Award distributed by CORAS on Jan. 24 at the Zanesville campus of Ohio University. CORAS has a 28-year tradition of advocating and supporting public schools across the Appalachian region of Ohio and recognizing outstanding teachers is a way to continue the tradition. Kennedy said the speakers of the night were Dr. Renee Middleton, Dean of The Patton College of Education at Ohio University and Paolo DeMaria, Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Ohio Department of Education.

Kennedy said she has been teaching for 29 years. She shared that she taught first grade for 24 years and is currently completing her fifth year as a primary school title one teacher and guided reading mentor.

Kennedy stated, “Receiving this award has made me reflect upon my 29 years of teaching the children of this area. I have been very blessed to work with the children, families, coworkers, and administrators of Meigs Local Schools. Many people have played such an important role in this journey, so they all deserve a part of this award.”

CORAS Representatives said Kennedy has been instrumental in providing a balanced literacy approach at the primary school and voluntarily took on the role of a guided reading mentor to ensure all staff members receive training on the best practices for reading strategies. They stated Kennedy has distinguished herself as a professional who gives her time and talent to support and educate the students of Meigs Local School District.

“I am also thankful for the support and encouragement of my principal, Mrs. Kristin Baer, and my coworkers at Meigs Primary School,” said Kennedy.

Baer nominated Kennedy for the CORAS 2018 Outstanding Teacher Award.

Pictured second from left, CORAS winner Darla Kennedy, along with Meigs Local Superintendent Scot Gheen, Superintendent of Public Instruction Paola DeMaria and Dean of Education at Ohio University Dr. Renee Middleton. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_0208.Darla_.jpg Pictured second from left, CORAS winner Darla Kennedy, along with Meigs Local Superintendent Scot Gheen, Superintendent of Public Instruction Paola DeMaria and Dean of Education at Ohio University Dr. Renee Middleton.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

