Eastern Local Board Member resigns

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education accepted the resignation of Board Member Amanda Reed during a special meeting on Tuesday in the Eastern Elementary library conference room.

Board members in attendance were Brandon Buckley, Sammi Mugrage, Floyd Ridenour, and Adam Will along with Superintendent Steve Ohlinger and Treasure Lisa Ritchie.

The board members approved the resignation of Reed. Ohlinger commented her resignation was due to personal reasons.

Reed was first appointed to the Board in February 2017 to replace Tom Morrissey. Reed was then elected to a new four-year term which began last month.

The board members agreed to make the vacancy public and posted the open position yesterday (Wednesday). The deadline for applications will be on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. The board members stated the most qualified applicants will be interviewed.

“The statute requires the board to act at its next regular or special meeting which is held at least 10 days after the vacancy occurs,” said Ritchie.

The board members approved to hold a special board meeting to interview board of education candidates on Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Eastern Elementary library conference room with a regular meeting on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Eastern Elementary library conference room canceling the Feb. 15 regular meeting.

Deadline for applicants to fill vacancy set

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.