Middleport man facing drug charge

MIDDLEPORT — A Middleport man is facing a drug charge following a search warrant conducted at his residence on Vine Street Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Bruce Swift reported officers of the Middleport Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1000-block of Vine Street in Middleport.

Swift stated that as a result of the search warrant, the officers seized approximately eight grams of suspected methamphetamine, various items of alleged drug paraphernalia and alleged drug abuse instruments.

Swift reported Floyd Dale Riffle, 56, who resides at the aforementioned residence, was arrested and charged with felony narcotics possession and is being housed at the Middleport Jail pending his initial court appearance. Swift added other charges may be pending.

