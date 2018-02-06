Meigs residents receive recognition from V.F.W. Post 9926

MASON — Meigs County residents were recently honored by the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926.

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Holly Davis was chosen as a first responder of the year. Davis is an EMT with the Mason County EMS and also serves as a dispatcher. A resident of Rutland, Davis is a firefighter with the Rutland Fire Department. She comes from a long line of emergency services workers, including an uncle who is an EMT, and a father, mother, aunt and grandmother who are former EMTs. Davis’ father is the present chief of the Rutland Fire Department, and her uncle serves as assistant chief.

“I’ve been an EMT around seven years and I am honored to have been chosen,” said Davis.

Davis shared that she works alongside many EMTs and paramedics and for her to be given this recognition shows her the community pays attention to the efforts of first responders.

“It shows that someone out there, whether it’s a small child or an adult, is always watching you,” said Davis.

Meigs Intermediate School Teacher Shannon Korn was chosen as teacher of the year. Korn shared she has been teaching the fourth grade for 20 years. She teaches language arts, science, and social studies. Korn has also been involved with teaching after school programs and tutoring students before school. V.F.W members commented that Korn makes sure that not only are her students academic needs met, but also their basic needs. They shared that if a child is in need of clothing or food, Korn will find a way to provide her student with whatever is needed.

“I love the kids,” said Korn.

V.F.W members stated that Korn loves to make school fun for her students by wearing costumes for different holidays and providing them with delicious treats for motivation.

Korn, being a lifetime auxiliary member of the V.F.W, shared that she is honored to have been given this recognition.

Shannon Korn receiving her award from John Hood, Post 9926 member. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_0207.VFW1_.jpg Shannon Korn receiving her award from John Hood, Post 9926 member. Holly Davis receiving her award from Ray Varian, commander of Post 9926. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_0207.VFW3_.jpg Holly Davis receiving her award from Ray Varian, commander of Post 9926.

By Erin Perkins and Mindy Kearns

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.