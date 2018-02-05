Meigs to sell former football field

POMEROY — Meigs Local is once again preparing to sell the former home of the Meigs football team.

During its recent meeting, the Meigs Local Board of Education 4-0 to approve a resolution authorizing the sale of the former Meigs High School Football Stadium (Bob Roberts Field) in Pomeroy.

District Treasurer Roy Johnson said the next step for the district is the advertise the property for bid, allowing the public to place bids on the site.

“The property will be publicly bid and obviously we will reserve the right to accept/reject any or all bids,” stated Johnson.

The board previously advertised the property for sale back in 2013 with no bids received.

Other than the field being used for the flag football program each fall, the field and property are considered to be a liability from an insurance point for the district.

The first game on the Pomeroy field was played in 1950. In 1990, the field and stadium were rededicated and named for longtime educator, coach, and athletic booster Bob Roberts.

The stadium was home to the Pomeroy Panthers football team from 1950-1966 and the Marauders from 1967-2011, when the team moved to the new stadium at Rocksprings.

In other business, the resignation of Christy D. Ramsburg as cook at the middle school was accepted effective March 1 for retirement purposes.

The resignation of Marinda Young as a teacher at the intermediate school was accepted effective May 31 for retirement purposes.

Professional leave was approved for intermediate assistant principal Lorri Lightle to attend a mandated SFA Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, from Feb. 10-15. Professional leave was also approved for middle school music teacher Metra Peterson to attend the ACDA Central and North Central Conference in Chicago, Illinois, from Feb. 14-17.

Paul Dailey was approved as a substitute for the remainder of the school year. Brandy Roush and Cindy Eblin were approved as substitute secretaries for the remainder of the school year.

Revised permanent appropriations were approved in the amount of $30,643,537.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

