Active shooter training held for local churches

RACINE — Members of several local churches recently came together to receive information about church security.

Members of Carmel-Sutton United Methodist Church in Racine welcomed Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, Dan Arnold of Bradford Church of Christ, Kevin Frith of Ohio University Police Department, and Charlie Mansfield, of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and a minister with a background in police work, to inform them, and members of other churches, about active shooter training.

Wood explained his goal for the evening was to help guests formulate a basic plan for their church’s security and informed them he is trying to get out and help any church within the county wanting to book an active training shooting seminar.

“Developing a plan is the first thing we need to do,” said Wood.

Arnold shared instances from his churches active shooter training seminar. Wood said Arnold chose the sheep dogs, the protectors, for his church. Arnold gave examples of what sheep dogs need to be aware of and what they need to do when guarding their flock. He recommended the use of radios, so the church could be guarded from the inside and the outside. Arnold also recommended reading material for anyone considering being a sheep dog for their church.

“Choosing the right person…that’s a difficult job. It’s something all of you should pray about and say, ‘Lord, lay it on my heart, am I the one that you want to do this,’” said Mansfield. “It’s okay to kill, it’s all through the bible, but we don’t want to murder, yet, we need someone who doesn’t want to kill, but is willing.”

Mansfield shared with the audience the physical effects of an individual when they are in the presence of gun fire and how individuals need to have their mind and bodies prepared for such instances.

Frith explained he demonstrates scenarios and uses a PowerPoint presentation when teaching active shooter training seminars. He said the O.U. police department is wanting to implement certain training skills to youth in fourth grade for fighting skills and kindergarten for defense skills.

Wood stated individuals must be prepared for the worst case scenarios and be prepared to make very serious decisions if those scenarios were to come to pass.

Sheriff Keith Wood speaking to the audience about the necessity of being prepared for the worst.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

