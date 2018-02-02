Candidates, issues filed for May election

POMEROY — Multiple candidates have submitted their paperwork to run for county office in the May primary in advance of Wednesday’s filing deadline.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, Republicans Danny Davis and Tim Ihle have filed to run for Meigs County Commissioner, a seat currently held by Ihle.

Linda Warner has filed her petition to run for Meigs County Common Pleas Court Judge.

Auditor Mary T. Byer-Hill has filed for reelection.

In addition, the county commissioners and Scipio Township Trustees have filed to have levies placed on the ballot.

Sheriff Keith Wood and Commissioner Randy Smith were at the Board of Elections on Friday morning submitting paperwork for the placement of a bond issue and levy for the proposed Meigs County Correctional Facility.

Wood said he was excited for the opportunity to move forward with what he considers to be a “seriously needed” facility for the county.

The sheriff encouraged residents of the county to reach out to him with questions they may have regarding the levy and proposed facility.

In Scipio Township, voters will be asked to approve levies for road maintenance and fire protection.

A liquor option for Doug’s Carry Out in Columbia Township has also been filed with the Board of Elections.

Central Committee spots will also appear on the May ballot.

The deadline for all candidates, levies and issues for the May ballot is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The next Board of Elections meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m., at which time they could approve the candidates, levies and issues for ballot placement.

