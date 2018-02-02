Commissioners issue support for Camp Kiashuta

POMEROY — Steps are being taken to move forward with a grant application to assist with the local purchase of the property known as Camp Kiashuta.

Camp Kiashuta has long been utilized as a Boy Scout Camp for area youth, as well as being used by local Girl Scouts.

Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe presented the Meigs County Commissioners with a resolution on Thursday issuing their support for the grant application for Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program Funds. The application is being submitted on behalf of the Meigs County Park District and the Friends of Camp Kiashuta.

Funds from the grant, if received, would go toward the purchase of the 130-plus acre land.

“Camp Kiashuta is a landmark area of the county that our youth and citizens have enjoyed for years. It is home to some of the best nature trails and scenic vistas in southeastern Ohio as well as variety of natural habitat that we wish to preserve for future generations,” read a portion of the resolution.

The Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts, which owns the camp, has agreed to sell the Camp to the Friends of Camp Kiashuta at a 40 percent discount from the list price, approximately $162,000, if the purchase is made by May 15.

Paul Reed, who is working with Friends of Camp Kiashuta, stated that there was a group of former scouts who heard the camp was going to be sold. Under the organization of Hank Cleland and Jennifer McKibben the group of former scouts became the Friends of Camp Kiashuta, working to raise funds to preserve the camp for future generations.

The goal of the group is to not only have the camp for local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, but for all area youth to enjoy.

“This is an opportunity to save something for Meigs County that is very important to Meigs County,” said Reed.

A Friends of Camp Kiashuta account is being set up at Farmers Bank to accept donations, with charitable contributions also able to be made through the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio, Meigs County board.

Reed said that there are currently pledges for half of the purchase price, but that beyond the purchase price, money will be needed for the continued operation and upkeep of the camp.

The next meeting of the Friends of Camp Kiashuta is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the community room at Farmers Bank in Pomeroy.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

