Southern local teacher honored

RACINE — A Southern High School (SHS) teacher recently received recognition from The Coalition of Rural Appalachian Schools (CORAS).

Jenna Meeks, SHS Agricultural Instructor, was honored with the 2018 Outstanding Teacher Award distributed by CORAS on Jan. 24 at the Zanesville campus of Ohio University. CORAS has a 28 year tradition of advocating and supporting public schools across the Appalachian region of Ohio and recognizing outstanding teachers is a way to continue the tradition.

Meeks shared this is her sixth year of being at SHS where she teaches agriculture to freshmen through senior year students and is also the Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor. She said her classes include Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (AG 1), Structural Engineering (Shop 1), Forestry, Agriculture Business Management (Work Study), Livestock Selection, Nutrition and Management, and, Agriculture Capstone (Shop 2).

“Jenna is very dedicated and totally invested in her students at Southern Local,” said SHS Superintendent Tony Deem, who nominated Meeks for the award. “The time that she puts in above and beyond expectations is tremendous.”

Deem shared that Meeks is very active at the county fairs and has respect from her students as she provides tremendous opportunities for her students to grow and succeed.

“She is always looking out for opportunities to grow both professionally and personally,” said Deem. “She is a great role model for young men and ladies.”

Meeks shared it was a great pleasure for her to be among such outstanding educators at the awards reception. She said she was surprised, flattered, humbled, and honored to receive the 2018 Outstanding Teacher Award.

“I love teaching at Southern and the warmth, trust, and acceptance my administration, students, and community has given me,” said Meeks. “I try to do what is best for my kids every day and expose them to new adventures.”

Pictured second from left, CORAS winner Jenna Meeks, along with Southern Local Superintendent Tony Deem, Superintendent of Public Instruction Paola DeMaria and Dean of Education at Ohio University Dr. Renee Middleton. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/02/web1_Jenna_Meeks_Teacher_Award.jpg Pictured second from left, CORAS winner Jenna Meeks, along with Southern Local Superintendent Tony Deem, Superintendent of Public Instruction Paola DeMaria and Dean of Education at Ohio University Dr. Renee Middleton.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

