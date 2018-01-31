Rutland council holds special meeting

RUTLAND — The Rutland Village Council recently met for a special meeting to discuss Mayor Mike Biggs attending Ohio Municipal League (OML) training in Columbus.

Biggs explained to the council that they must pay the dues of $225 before they could proceed any further on the issue of his OML training. Council Member Cliff Kennedy made a motion to allocate money in order to pay the dues and the council approved.

Biggs told the council the OML training will be held on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 in Columbus. He said each class costs $200 to attend and he asked council if the village could pay the $400 fee. Biggs shared on the first day of training he will learn about general tickets and citations and on the second day of training he will learn about drugs, alcohol, and excessive speeding. He said the certification will be good for one year and then annually he will only need to take a three hour refresher course in order to keep his certification.

Council member Lowell Vance made a motion to pay the fee to send the Mayor to OML training in Columbus and the council approved.

Biggs handed out information packets to each council member and told them to review the material for discussion at a later date.

