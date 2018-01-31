Prevention Coalition plans community programs

POMEROY — The Meigs Community Prevention Coalition recently met to discuss tentative prevention programs for 2018.

Principal at Eastern Local Middle School and coalition member Bill Francis discussed with fellow members of the coalition the tentative date for the Operation Street Smart program for the area schools’ faculty is set for March 4, 2019. Francis explained the program was created by the Franklin County’s Sheriff’s Office to open the eyes of individuals who are interacting with the youth to the current and relevant information on trends, terminology, paraphernalia, and physical effects of narcotics. He said Meigs Local and Eastern Local have made commitments to attend and he is waiting for Southern Local to confirm its attendance.

Francis added that he will be holding an A.L.I.C.E training program on Feb. 20 at the Meigs Local Primary/ Intermediate School.

Deputy Director of the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services and coalition member Angie Stowers shared plans of having an anti-drug/prevention day at the Meigs County Fair on Aug. 14. Stowers suggested that for the best planning possible members of the coalition need to engage with the youth of the county to develop a theme. She added that daytime should be focused more towards the younger youth whereas night time should be focused more towards the older youth. Stowers mentioned she would also like to give out backpacks to the children at the event.

Community Coordinator at Health Recovery Services and coalition member Reggie Robinson suggested the program committee should hold a special meeting to discuss combining the efforts of the Youth Move Group and the Meigs County Cooperative Parish on having a back-to-school event for the youth to give out school supplies.

Robinson shared the coalition needs to plan how they are going to spend the $5,000 in their pot for the proposed prevention programs.

Diana Jewell visited the coalition to share her rehabilitation story through the use of a herbal detox kit. She said the kits are $60 a piece and are available as inhalants or roll ons in a various amount of flavors. Jewell shared that once an addict is detoxed it makes the individual want to seek help. Jewell said she began her journey of recovery through Let Her Rest Ministries in Columbus.

Robinson confirmed with fellow members of the coalition to have a meeting on the fourth Wednesday of every month and encouraged members to keep up with their recruitment work.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Feb. 28, 12:30 p.m., at the Meigs County EMS Station.

Members of the coalition discussing the program committee’s plans for 2018. http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_0201.PreventionCoalition.jpg Members of the coalition discussing the program committee’s plans for 2018.

