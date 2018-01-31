Search locates alleged drugs in Pomeroy

POMEROY — A search warrant executed at a Pomeroy residence has located an undisclosed amount of alleged drugs, weapons and drug related equipment, according to law enforcement.

A news release from Pomeroy Police Chief Mark Proffitt stated that on Jan. 24, officers with the Pomeroy Police Department executed a search warrant in the 400-block of Lincoln Heights as the result of a two-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking activity.

The investigation began from a tip by a concerned citizen from the community, stated Proffitt.

Upon executing the search warrant, an undisclosed amount of alleged drugs, guns and various equipment allegedly used for illegal narcotics were seized.

Two adults were taken into custody and a young child removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative, according to the release.

Multiple felony charges are expected in the case.

“We appreciate the input and tips from the citizens of the community and appreciate the assistance in removing the drug epidemic from the community,” said Proffitt.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_logo2018131162648836.jpg