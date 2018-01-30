Library employee honored upon retirement

REEDSVILLE — A 26 year Meigs County District Public Library employee recently celebrated her retirement.

Dianne Hawley, along with her family, friends, and co-workers attended a reception held at the Eastern Library to honor Hawley’s retirement. Several individuals who know Hawley said they regard her for her ability to navigate and show expertise in working with the public while also working alongside school staff.

“I enjoy the children,” said Hawley.

Hawley shared that in 1992 she was hunting for a job and Pat Holter recommended her to the Pomeroy Library. She worked at that location until 1998 when she relocated to the newly opened Eastern Library.

“I’m glad we took the recommendation,” said Pomeroy Library employee Connie Taylor.

Taylor shared that Hawley was a pleasure to work alongside and that no one ever shied away from working with her.

“She is a very nice lady,” said Eastern Library employee Cathy Elliott. “She is very knowledgeable and very pleasant.”

Elliott shared that Hawley was always a major asset to students when they were working on their school projects. She said that Hawley could rattle off numbers, figures, and information to the students with ease. Elliott expressed that she is going to miss Hawley.

“We will miss you,” said a student of Hawley’s.

The student gave Hawley a farewell hug and Taylor commented that she feels many of Hawley’s students must be feeling the same way.

Hawley said she plans on relaxing and catching up on some reading. She shared that she received the book, “Wonder,” for Christmas and will be delighting in the read. Hawley added that she is looking forward to the movie coming out as well.

