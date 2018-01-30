Annual Meigs SWCD tree sale underway

POMEROY — In a sure sign that spring is right around the corner, the annual Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District Tree Sale is now underway with new Hard Mast and Moist Soils seedling packets.

The Hard Mast Packet consists of four each of Northern Red Oak, White Oak, American Chestnut, Bur Oak, and Shagbark Hickory, 20 seedlings total for $25, while the Moist Soils Packet contains four each of Butternut, Swamp White Oak, Sycamore, Black Walnut, and Chinquapin Oak, 20 seedlings total for $20.

This year’s individual hardwood offerings include Black Cherry, Black Walnut, Northern Red Oak, Sugar Maple, and White Oak in packets of 25 seedlings for $21.

Also available are Bald Cypress, Colorado Blue Spruce, Eastern White Pine, Norway Spruce, and Scotch Pine in packets of 25 for $18.

A Pollinator Tree Packet consisting of two each Eastern Redbud, White Flowering Dogwood, American Plum, Persimmon, and Sourwood (10 seedlings total) is available for $15.

Other offerings include Gala/Red Rome Beauty Apple Trees, one tree of each, two trees total, for $20, and Shiitake Mushroom kits consisting of 200 plugs for $25. This year only native ground cover plants are being offered; Wild Ginger, Partridge Berry, and Wild Columbine plants are being offered in trays of 25 for $25.

For smaller spaces where trees are not practical, there is a Wildflower and Grass mix, one ounce for $6. Other seed mixes include erosion control (two pounds for $15), and wildlife food plot mixes (25 pounds for $40).

For larger open areas there is an Ohio Pollinator Seed Mix Packet for $84, and an Ohio Pollinator Packet (no grasses) for $80.

Also available are bluebird boxes and bat boxes ($18 each), marking flags ($.10 each) and Plantskyydd deer and rabbit repellent available in ready-to-spray quart bottles ($22) or in a powder concentrate (2.2 pounds for $39).

The deadline for ordering trees or seed packets from the Meigs SWCD is Wednesday, Feb. 21 with trees being available for pickup around the second week in April. Tree and shrub seedlings should be between six and 18 inches tall depending on the species, and should be planted within five days after pickup and watered regularly.

Proceeds from the annual tree sale help fund educational programs and other activities conducted by the Meigs SWCD.

For an order form, or for more information, contact the Meigs SWCD at 740-992-4282 or stop in during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 113 E. Memorial Drive, Suite D, Pomeroy. Order forms are also available at www.meigsswcd.com.