Southern BOE selects leadership, votes on personnel items

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education recently met for its organizational meeting followed by its regular meeting, nominating president and vice president for 2018 and voting on personnel items.

The Southern Local School Board members in attendance were Denny Evans, Tom Woods, Dennis Teaford, Rich Wamsley, and Brenda Johnson along with Superintendent Tony Deem and Treasurer Christi Hendrix.

Wamsley nominated Evans as board president. Johnson motioned for the nominations for the office of president be closed and the board approved. The board approved Evans as elected president for the 2018 calendar year.

Wamsley nominated Johnson for vice president. Wamsley motioned for the nominations for the office of vice president be closed and the board approved. The board approved Johnson as elected vice president for the 2018 calendar year.

The oath of office for the president and vice president was administered by Hendrix. Evans assumed the chair of president of the board of education and presided over the remainder of the meeting. Johnson assumed the office of vice president of the board of education.

The following motions were approved:

Set a regular meeting date of the Southern Local Board of Education on the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p. m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

Authorize the Treasurer to establish a Board Member Service Fund not to exceed $5,000 for expenses incurred by Board members in the performance of their duties for the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years. (ORC 3315.15)

Approve the Treasurer’s Faithful Performance Bond in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur Insurance Agency. (ORC 3313.25)

Approve the Board President’s Bond in the amount of $20,000 with Reed and Baur Insurance Agency.

Approve the following standing authorizations so that business of the District may be done expediently, as recommended by the Superintendent and Treasurer for 2018:

1. Secure advances from the County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district.

2. Invest active and interim funds at the most productive interest rates when active or interim funds are available.

3. Authorize the Treasurer or his designee to sign all payroll, general fund, permanent improvement funds, bond fund, bond retirement fund, federal funds, lunch fund and student activity funds checks during 2018.

4. Superintendent to employ, by letter of intent, certified and non-certified employees, subject to board approval at the next regular or special meeting.

5. Superintendent authorized to accept resignations which have been submitted by employees or volunteers.

6. Superintendent authorized to approve professional meetings and other professional development.

7. Superintendent authorized to approve volunteers.

8. Authorize administrative offices to purchase items such as certificates, plaques, and flowers etc. from the board service account.

9. Approve the Superintendent/Treasurer as the district purchasing agent.

10. Approve the Superintendent as the Title IX hearing officer.

11. To authorize the Superintendent/Treasurer to utilize the legal services of an individual and/or group that best serves the needs of the district.

12. To authorize the Treasurer to advance general funds to federal accounts.

13. Approve participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund

14. To authorize the Treasurer to secure appropriate bonding as stipulated in board policy 8740.

15. To authorize the Treasurer to revise appropriations at the fund level, as needed, and then submit the modifications and/or corrections to the Board for approval at the next possible Board meeting.

16. Authorize the Treasurer to advertise for bids as specified by law.

17. Authorize the Treasurer to pay all bills within the limits of the appropriations as bills are received and after merchandise has been received in acceptable condition, services have been completed to satisfaction or based upon other requirements.

18. Motion to discard of sell textbooks, library books, films/filmstrips, and equipment at all schools due to age, condition and/or beyond repair.

19. Approve that the Board designate The Daily Sentinel as the official newspaper for the publication of those notices required by law for the Southern Local School District.

20. Authorize the Superintendent to hire employees on a contingency basis pending receipt of their criminal history and temporary personnel as needed in emergency situations. Such employment to be presented for Board approval at the next regular meeting.

21. Authorize the Superintendent or designee to administer all federal programs in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. (Required by state and federal regulations)

Appoint Johnson as legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association.

Appoint Woods as delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association Annual conference.

Appoint Wamsley as an alternate member to serve as legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association.

Appoint Wamsley as a SLEA negotiations representative.

Appoint Wamsley as an OAPSE management committee member.

Appoint Teaford as a negotiations committee member.

The board approved to adjourn the organizational at 6:42 p.m. and commenced the regular meeting at 6:43 p.m.

The following motions were approved:

Approve the minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement, and all checks for the month of December, 2017 including the fund report, revenue report, appropriation report, and warrants issued.

Approve the revised appropriations in the amount of $12,173,189.55 as presented by the Treasurer.

Approve the purchase of 48 science tables from Zimmerman School Equipment, to include shipping, in the amount of $28,485 to cover the cost of the three Science Labs and a Vocational Agriculture Classroom.

Approve the following payments of $16,950 for the Perry and Associates-FY17 Audit Services, $1,900 for the Kennedy Cottrell Richards-MSP Audit/Cost Report, and $1,209.99 for the Mobile Technical Services-Announcement System Bridge and Enhanced Network Trunk Port.

Approve an agreement with Ohio University for Athletic Training Services for the 2018-19 school year in the amount of $10,900.

Approve the first reading of the following changes, revisions, or deletions to Board bylaws and policies as follows:

Policy 7540.03 – Student Technology Acceptable Use and Safety – Revised

Policy 7540.04 – Staff Technology Acceptable Use and Safety – Revised

Policy 7540.05 – District Issued Staff Email Accounts – Revised

Policy 7540.06 – District Issued Student Email Accounts – New

Approve hiring the following individuals for reading tutoring for the 3rd grade reading guarantee:

Beth Bay – Teacher – 60 hours at $23 per hour

Kim Grueser – Aide – 60 hours at $10 per hour

Approve the following individuals on supplemental contracts for the 2017-18 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated agreement. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

The individuals are as follows: Kyle Wickline as Head Baseball Coach, Alan Crisp as Head Softball Coach, David Kight as Reserve Girls Basketball Coach, Chad Dodson as Pep Band, Beth Bay as Head of Track, Daniel Buckley as Head of Jr. High Track, Amanda Rinaldi as Assistant of Jr. High Track, and Brian Weaver as Assistant of Softball.

Approve Lauren Urbanic as a student intern with Rachel Cornell. This is a placement from Ohio University for the remainder of the school year.

Approve a five year contract extension for the Superintendent, Mr. Tony Deem, with an addition one week of vacation.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Feb. 26 at the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

