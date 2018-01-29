Ohio Valley Christian School honor roll

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Valley Christian School has announced its honor roll for the second nine weeks of the school year. A * denotes “all A’s.”

The following students made the A Honor Roll for the second nine weeks: First grade: *McKenzie Bailey, *Kylie Boothe, Allison Burgess, Alora Fuller, *Jake Holdren, Dane Lybbert, *Bryce Lyon, *Brooklyn McGinness, and *Raegan Price. Second Grade: Logan Burnett, Audrey Emery, Nathan Hussell, *Karly Johnson, Abigail Raike, *Gracelynn Raike, *Brooklyn Randolph, *Ariana Rice, and *Eden Snedaker. Third Grade: *Zoey Addis, Bo Danner, Eli George, *Kayla Henry, *Rose Holdren, *Hudson Marcum, and *Gavin Ramsburg. Fourth Grade: *Savannah Davison, *Kayleigh Denny, Anya Emery, Garrett Johnson, and *Zachary Simon. Fifth Grade: Nathan Hall, *Jazahera Moore, *Brittyn Snedaker, and Alan Sun. Sixth Grade: Austin Beaver, Elaina Emery, *Kelsey Henry, Joshua Simon, and Madeline Young. Seventh Grade: *Brayden Burris, *Christina Dong, and Micah Hughes. Eighth Grade: Ty Ferguson, *Cody Mathias, and Conner Walter. Ninth Grade: Laura Young. Tenth Grade: *Marcie Kessinger, and *Autumn Trent. Eleventh Grade: Joicy Liao Twelfth Grade: *Shelby Bing, Cori Hutchison, YuYan Sun, and Katie Westfall.

The following students made the B Honor Roll for the second nine weeks: First grade: Kourtney Henry, Brandon Hussell, and Ashlynn Johnson. Second Grade: Gracie Brown, Cody Cox, Jenna Dong, Brionna Lee, Kelsey Newsom, Elijah Raike, and Gabe Sigman. Third Grade: Brayden Hall, Lillian Lear, John Mathes, and Jayden Newsom. Fourth Grade: Nathaniel Beaver, and Tyler Morris. Fifth Grade: Rowdy Lybbert, and Auctavia Mathes. Sixth grade: Haylie Beaver, Madison Beaver, Grace Cremeans, Jacob Simon, and Bethany Watson. Seventh Grade: Faith Hajivandi, Bethany Stapleton, and Lilly Tolliver. Eighth Grade: Isaac Blank, John Case, Kylie Henry, Katelynn Higginbotham, Lalla Hurlow, Mallory McDonald, Chloe Payne, and Nate Spence. Ninth Grade: Christian Higginbotham, and Madison Preston. Tenth Grade: Aaron Hall. Eleventh Grade: Trevor Blank, Chasity Deckard.