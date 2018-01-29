Syracuse man sentenced for arson

POMEROY — A Syracuse man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges on Monday in Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Michael L. Hammon Sr., 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony aggravated arson and fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and two counts of aggravated menacing. By pleading guilty to the charges, the prosecution agrees to dismiss the charges of first-degree felony aggravated arson and second-degree felony burglary.

The charges against Hammon stem from an Oct. 19 incident in Syracuse which originated as a domestic complaint.

According to previous Sentinel reports, officers from the Middleport and Pomeroy police departments, while assisting the sheriff’s office, responded to the residence on Fourth Street in Syracuse. Upon arrival, Middleport officers advised that the Hammon residence was on fire. Deputies arrived and took statements from the female where she advised that Hammon had allegedly come to the residence and climbed through a window to gain access to the residence. At that time, she left the residence and went to her parents’ house next door, where she advised Hammon came over and allegedly made threats toward her. He then went back to the residence where he allegedly started a fire in the house.

Syracuse and Racine Fire Departments were on the scene as well as a Medic truck from EMS. Hammon was arrested at the scene for domestic violence and aggravated arson, as well as aggravated menacing for allegedly threatening Deputies King and Fennell.

Judge I. Carson Crow sentenced Hammon in accordance with the plea agreement read to the court by Prosecutor James K. Stanley. The agreement called for Hammon to serve three years in prison for aggravated arson, with the sentences on the remaining charges to be run concurrently to the sentence for a total time of three years. Hammon was given credit for time served since his arrest in October 2017.

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

