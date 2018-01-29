For The Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Day Shift

Jan. 1

Alarm — Deputy Patterson responded to an alarm at Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains. Upon his arrival he, along with an employee, checked the bank and could not determine the cause for the alarm activation. No further action required.

Jan. 2

Criminal trespass — Deputy Hupp is investigating a report of criminal trespass at a residence on Gilkey Ridge. According to the report, the home owner heard a noise outside the residence and went outside to see what it was. When the owner got outside they saw a subject run from behind the house, get inside a vehicle and leave. The suspect has been identified and the investigation continues.

Jan. 3

911 hang-up — Deputy Patterson responded to a residence on Karr Street in Syracuse after 911 center received a hang-up call from the residence. Deputy Patterson made contact with the resident who said everything was okay and did not appear to be in distress.

Theft — Sgt. Patterson responded to a request from an equipment rental company in Franklin County, who had a piece of equipment stolen from a job site in Franklin Furnace area, and it was believed to be at a job site in Syracuse. Sgt. Patterson along with the company representative checked several areas but did not locate the piece of equipment.

Jan. 8

Theft — Deputy Patterson is investigating a report of a riding lawn mower being stolen from a residence on State Route 684 in Harrisonville. If anyone has any information on this incident call 740-992-3371.

Miscellaneous — Deputies served two court papers and registered one sex offender.

Jan. 10

Theft/Forgery — Sgt. Patterson is investigating the theft and forgery of checks from a man on Vance Road. The man reported being contacted by the bank about some suspicious checks being cashed on his account. After speaking with the bank and getting copies of the checks, it was determined the checks were stolen from his residence and taken to a bank in Athens and cashed. Suspects have been identified and charges will be filed.

Jan. 11

Miscellaneous — Deputies served four court papers and registered one sex offender.

Night Shift

Jan. 2

Assist EMS — Received a call from EMS wanting a deputy to assist them at Arbaugh Road, Tuppers Plains. EMS advised they had a female who had a drunk guy pass out in her vehicle and she needed help assisting him into the residence. Nothing wrong with him just passed out.

Jan. 3

Suspicious male — Deputies responded to Third Street in reference to a caller who advised her dog was barking a lot so she went outside with a flash light to get him. She observed the neighbor chasing a male subject off. The neighbor advised her that the subject had been at his residence at the end of Karr Street. The suspect was wearing a camo jacket, jeans, and had a hood on. The area was patrolled, and subject wasn’t located. A report was taken at the scene.

Jan. 6

Assist another agency — Deputies assisted Middleport Police Department with a search warrant at a residence on Mill Street early Saturday morning. After assisting with securing the scene and transporting prisoners, the deputies were released by Chief Swift. No further action was taken by deputies on this incident.

Jan. 7

Assist another agency — Deputy Stewart responded to a domestic call at Colonial Apartments in Pomeroy with Pomeroy Police Department officers. After the scene was secured Deputy Stewart transported a male prisoner to the Pomeroy Police station while their officer completed his investigation at the scene.

Jan. 8

Possible school threat — Dispatch received a call from a subject in Middleport advising he had received a screen shot photo on his cell phone showing several guns and a message stating “Loaded up and heading out, don’t go to MHS tomorrow.” Middleport officers and deputies went to the home and spoke with the caller. He had received the message from a friend that had seen it on Facebook and she had sent it to him. It was determined that she lived on Swick Road and a deputy went and spoke with her and her parents. The juvenile female advised she had seen it on Facebook and sent it to him, so he would not go to school. She also advised the post had now been removed by Facebook and it could no longer be seen. She did not know who the male was whose name appeared on the post, but did know a female that had posted a comment on the original post. She was advised in the future not to resend anything like that again, just screen shoot it and call the police or the school and let them handle it. Deputies then went to the address of the female in Rutland that had commented on the post. She advised that she had done a little research and found out that the threat was made against a school in Virginia. Her comment was just saying that, so people would know that it was not Meigs High School and would stop spreading it around. Dispatch was advised of the deputy’s findings. The dispatchers from the sheriff office and Middleport PD did some online research and advised that was correct. The threat was against Monticello High School in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the police there already had the suspect in custody. Also, the photo shown in the news story was the same photo that was being circulated on Facebook. Sheriff Wood was advised of the incident and he contacted the Meigs Superintendent Scot Gheen in case he started receiving calls. No further action was taken on this call.

Jan. 9

Disturbance — Dispatch received a call from an anonymous caller complaining about people yelling and arguing in Brown’s Trailer Court. A deputy was dispatched and located the disturbance. Contact was made with the subjects who advised they were arguing because the male was unable to find the equipment he needed to leave for work. They were advised to keep the noise down. No further action was taken on this call.

Jan. 9

Suspicious death — Deputies responded to a suspicious death on New Lima Road. An article was already published on this.

Jan. 10

Miscellaneous — Deputies attempted seven papers.

Jan. 11

Suspicious vehicle — Deputy Stewart and Deputy Campbell responded to Jeffers Construction behind Alligator Jacks in reference to a suspicious vehicle. On their arrival, they spoke with the owners who stated they were having problems with their sewer and the individuals were there to fix it. No further action was taken.

Miscellaneous — Deputies attempted 15 papers.

Jan. 12

Auto accident — Deputies handled a one car roll over on U.S. Route 33. Four occupants were transported to Holzer ER Pomeroy. Report taken.

Miscellaneous — Deputies attempted to serve four papers.

Jan. 13

Snow storm — The county experienced a significant snow and ice event through the night and into the morning, Deputies spent the night patrolling and checking road conditions and assisting motorist having trouble in the storm. One citation was issued for Reckless Operation (driving under a level 3 snow emergency) to the driver of a vehicle that had slid off the roadway on State Route 7 near the Gallia County line.

Jan. 14

High water — Dispatch was called and advised of high water over the road on State Route 124 near Wells Run Road. While patrolling the area to check the call a deputy found that the water was also over the road on State Route 124 at the Forked Run State Park Spillway. ODOT was contacted and sent a crew to post high water signs.

Jan. 15

Domestic — Dispatch received a call of a domestic on Hiland Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and spoke with both the caller and the victim, a juvenile. They advised that the suspect Jeremy Barnette, age 40 of Pomeroy had reportedly gotten mad because the gas station was closed, and he could not get any beer. Barnette allegedly started tearing things up in the house, he then started throwing the laundry out into the yard. One of his children went out into the snow to pick it up and he allegedly shoved her, knocking her down into the snow, and then left the scene. While deputies were taking the report, he returned to the scene and was arrested without incident for domestic violence. He was transported to the Meigs County Jail where he was held until his appearance in court.

Prowler — Dispatch received a call of a prowler on State Route 143 near Ball Run Road. A deputy arrived at the residence and spoke with the caller. He checked the area they said they had seen the suspect. Footprints were found in the snow and tracked over to the neighbor’s house, where it could be seen in the snow that the suspect had walked around their buildings and cars, and then down the driveway to the blacktop road where the deputy lost the track. The caller and neighbor were advised of the deputy’s findings and advised to call the office if they found anything missing when they checked in the morning. He patrolled the area, and no one was located, and no further footprints were found.

Jan. 15

Snow — As snow moved into the area yet again deputies spent the shift on patrol checking road conditions and conducting security checks.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_936782_441862439239883_221003244_n201812915458252.jpg