Two wanted in Meigs arrested in NC

POMEROY — Two people wanted on felony charges in Meigs County have been arrested in North Carolina, according the the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood stated in a news release that his office has received word from law enforcement officials in Angier, North Carolina, that Joshua C. Caruthers, 27, and Kendra R. Hartley, 19, had been taken into custody.

Caruthers and Hartley were arrested on Jan. 25 for outstanding warrants issued from the Meigs County Common Pleas Court for indictments for failure to appear.

Caruthers’ initial charges were two counts of possession of drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs. Caruthers was also to be sentenced on previous charge of possession of heroin, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in heroin. Hartley’s initial charges were two counts possession of drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs.

Sgt. Curtis Jones of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office had received information that Caruthers and Hartley may be staying in Angier, North Carolina, and was able to contact local law enforcement officers there, supplying them the information on both suspects, who were also entered into the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC) as wanted individuals with a pick-up radius of anywhere in the United States. Within a couple hours, both Caruthers and Hartley were in custody.

Both Caruthers and Hartley will go to court in North Carolina and either waive extradition back to Ohio or refuse to waive extradition, in which a Governor’s warrant will be requested on both and issued to North Carolina, compelling both to be brought back to Ohio.

At this time, their court date in North Carolina is unknown. This case in still under investigation as to any assistance that was given to both in their fleeing the State of Ohio. Additional charges are pending.

