Deputies search for work release inmate

CHESHIRE — The Gallia Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Gallia County Work Release Center Thursday.

“He was a Jackson County commitment,” said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. “He was up there for a failure to appear on a theft, a minor level misdemeanor and a nonviolent criminal. During a busy time, through reviewing our video cameras, we learned he absconded out the side of the building and was able to get into a vehicle waiting for him and caught a ride.”

Deputies are still searching for Jason Hall, 47, and taking steps to file charges. They currently do not believe he is in Gallia as of this time. He was last seen in orange jail clothing and leaving the Cheshire area. If found, the public is encouraged to contact police.