Meigs County residents arrested in Hocking

SYRACUSE — Two Meigs County residents were recently arrested in Hocking County.

Syracuse Police Sgt. Michael Oliver reported he received a call regarding a reported stolen vehicle between the hours of noon – 1 p.m on Jan. 20. Oliver said Angie Hayman of Syracuse informed the police that her Black Ford Explorer SUV was allegedly taken by her son, Jacob Tyler Hayman, 25, also of Syracuse, from the driveway of her home on College Road in Syracuse.

Chief Deputy of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) David Valkinburg reported that HCSO received a 911 medical emergency call from Morgan Taylor Roush, 20, of Long Bottom, at approximately 5:25 a.m. HCSO requested assisted from the Hocking County Emergency Medical Services. Lt. Dustin Robinson, later followed by Deputy Emily, arrived on scene at a residence on Bookman Road in Nelsonville. Roush provided her name and that she lived in Meigs County; thus, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office communications contacted the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for information. Meigs County Sheriff’s Office reported that Roush was a person of interest in a theft of a motor vehicle along with her boyfriend, Jacob.

Robinson located the vehicle across from the residence toward the dead end of McCall Road near the Athens-Hocking County border. Robinson requested assistance from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. Jacob, who reportedly exited the vehicle with his arms up, was detained and Robinson read him his Miranda Rights and secured him in his cruiser and transported Jacob to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Roush was transported by the Hocking County EMS to the Hocking Valley Community Hospital for treatment, then later transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Oliver commented that Jacob and Roush were both charged with receiving of stolen property and possession of drugs in Hocking County. Oliver added that Jacob is also being charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle in Meigs County.

Oliver stated on Jan.22 the suspects were no longer being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and were due to appear in Hocking County Municipal Court. Oliver said Jacob’s case on felony theft of a motor vehicle has been given over to the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hocking County Municipal Court reported that both Jacob and Roush have a recognizance bond of $5,000 and are due back in court on Jan. 29 at 10:45 a.m. in Hocking County.

The Village of Syracuse Police Department along with the Meigs County Sheriff Office, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Emergency Medical Services, and the Athens County Sheriff’s office were all involved in the case.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

