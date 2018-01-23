Appeal filed for Level 1 grow facility in Meigs

COLUMBUS — A company which applied for a medical marijuana cultivation license for a proposed facility in Racine and was ultimately not awarded one, is filing an appeal.

As previously reported, an application from Ohio Therapeutics LLC for a facility in Meigs County was one of those which was not awarded a license. According to the Associated Press, Cleveland.com reports more than 60 companies have filed appeals after the state rejected their applications for medical marijuana cultivation licenses.

According to a listing of scores from the Department of Commerce, the application for the Ohio Therapeutics’ facility, which was to be located in Racine, received a score of 147.64. Harvest Grows LLC, with potential sites in Lawrence County and Cuyahoga County, was awarded one of the licenses with a score of 142.04. There were 20 applicants with a score equal or greater to that of the Ohio Therapeutics application, with 11 of those being awarded licenses.

On Tuesday, Brian McDonald, CFO for Ohio Therapeutics LLC, told The Daily Sentinel:

“Despite placing 21st of 109 applicants in state scoring for Cultivator Level 1 licensing this past December, Ohio Therapeutics continues to believe its plan to bring jobs and economic opportunity to Meigs County is a viable one. Additionally, we believe that the Ohio Therapeutics team of entrepreneurs and operators represents the best in breed in this space, and is the team to execute this plan in Meigs County. As such, we have requested a hearing date with the state at which time we may choose to have our scoring reviewed. Ohio Therapeutics, along with at least 47 other Level 1 applicants, is pursuing this recourse through the state. We expect to learn our hearing date in the next several months.”

Cleveland.com further reports 47 companies that applied for a large grow-license and 16 for a small-grow license have thus far filed appeals with the Ohio Department of Commerce. Those numbers could grow because rejected applicants had 30 days to appeal after being notified by the state.

A total of 185 applications were submitted.

The state agency in November issued 24 provisional licenses, including 12 for growing operations of up to 25,000 square feet (2,323 sq. meters) and 12 for operations of as much as 3,000 square feet (279 sq. meters). Just over 70 percent of license applications were disqualified.

As previously reported, in November of last year, Ohio chose its first 11 growers for its medical marijuana program, with one to be located in Langsville in Meigs County – not to be confused with the larger Level 1 facility which was proposed in Racine by Ohio Therapeutics, LLC. According to a release from the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program in November 2017, Agri-Med Ohio LLC, based in Vienna, West Virginia, was approved for a location with an address along State Route 124 in Langsville. The smaller growers, like the one announced by the Department of Commerce in Langsville, would cultivate up to 3,000 square feet.

A 2016 state law says medical marijuana will be available by September.

Beth Sergent and Sarah Hawley contributed this this article. Further information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.5-Sentinel-29.jpg