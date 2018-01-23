Middleport adds electrical aggregation to ballot

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Village Council recently met to vote on several resolutions, including the placement of electrical aggregation on the ballot for the upcoming election.

The council discussed bringing electrical aggregation to the village and if the issue should be put on the ballot for the upcoming election. Solicitor Richard Hedges informed the council that along with the two public hearings Palmer Energy will present to the community, representatives from the company will be visiting the homes of residents to personally answer their questions to try and inform everyone on electrical aggregation as efficiently as possible. After some deliberation, Council Member Emerson Heighton made a motion to add electrical aggregation on the ballot in the upcoming election and the motion carried with a three affirmative votes and two no votes.

The council approved the renewal of the fire protection 1 mill levy and the fire protection 3 mill levy.

Tim King inquired from the council a resolution on using village property for Phase 3 of the Multipurpose Trail project. Heighton made a motion to move forward on Phase 3 and the council agreed.

Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson asked council to pay the yearly fee of $365 for renewal of his certification. Heighton made a motion to approve the council’s payment for Hendrickson’s certification and the council agreed.

Village Administrator Joe Woodall inquired from council about a 50 cent per hour raise for the Public Works employees. Council Member Brian Conde made a motion to give the Public Works employees a raise and the council agreed. Woodall would also like to have a quote from the council on several renovations he would like to do on the maintenance garage.

Police Chief Bruce Swift informed council that the police department’s new cruiser only cost them $6,000 because the other $26,000 was covered by a grant.

Heighton reiterated the five minute speaking allowance rule for guests speaking during the meeting who are not on the agenda.

Mayor Sandy Iannarelli informed Conde and Council Member Carolyn French that the Ohio Municipal League is holding training classes on how to fully thrive on council and encouraged both new members to attend.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

