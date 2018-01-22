Scouts ban together to save camp site

CHESTER — Local troop leaders, past and present boy/girl scouts, and several members of the community are joining together to help save a Boy Scout Camp in Chester.

The Friends of Camp Kiashuta was formed after troop leaders learned that Camp Kiashuta was going to be put on the market for personal sale. Jessica McKibben, Girl Scout Troop 1004 leader, is a member of Friends of Camp Kiashuta along with fellow troop leaders from Girl Scout Troop 1325, Boy Scout Troop 235, and Boy Scout Troop 299, past and present boy/girl scouts, and concerned members of the community. She expressed the group is a non-profit and their current goal is to purchase Camp Kiashuta from the Buckskin council. McKibben said the Buckskin council did a four-year study on the camp’s use, number of scouts in the area, and the cost to operate the camp and declared the camp was not being utilized enough; thus, the council planned to sell the property.

Mckibben said the council has recently granted the Friends of Camp Kiashuta a 40 percent discount on the property making the cost $161,400 for the group until May 15. She shared the Friends of Camp Kiashuta are planning to buy the property under the county’s Parks and Recreation District. McKibben commented that if the money is not raised, then the property will be placed on the market at full price for individual sale.

McKibben shared that the Friends of Camp Kiashuta are working on a few projects such as obtaining a Green Space Grant where they would survey the land of all ground that is uncovered on the property and if given the grant they would need to preserve the uncovered ground of the property, receiving assitance from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, and opening a checking account at Farmers Bank in order to accept donations. She said the Friends of Camp Kiashuta are formulating community fundraising events to be held in the near future.

The Friends of Camp Kiashuta will be holding a meeting at 4:30 p.m., Jan. 30 at Farmers Bank in Pomeroy.

Camp Kiashuta has a log cabin local troops can access while camping on the property.

Looking to the future of Camp Kiashuta

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

