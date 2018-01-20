Meigs sees propane gas shortage

MEIGS COUNTY — The Meigs County Commissioners were recently notified of a propane gas shortage in Meigs County.

Commissioner Randy Smith shared that he was contacted by a representative of Ridenour’s Gas Service concerning the store’s propane shortage. Smith said he contacted Jamie Jones, director of the Meigs County Emergency Management Agency, to see what could be done to help with this issue.

Jones said he contacted a few different sources including the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to help get the ball rolling for local gas providers to receive propane shipments. He expressed that getting trucks to bring in the fuel has been a major part of the problem. Jones advised individuals who use propane to be mindful of their fuel level and to conserve their fuel.

On Thursday, a representative of Ridenour Gas said the last shipment of propane they received was on Jan. 10. She shared the store has never suffered from a shortage this severe and at least 500 people were waiting on their orders for propane. Fortunately, Ridenour’s was expecting a shipment of propane on Saturday (yesterday).

According to Butch Carper from Rutland Bottle Gas, their store received a propane shipment on Thursday and expected one for Friday as well. Carper added they would run the entire weekend to take care of their customers. He shared the store was becoming fearful of their supply and briefly ran out. Thankfully, the store received a shipment the following day and as long as they continue to receive at least one semi load per day, they should stay caught up, said Carper. He said they have been giving short supplies to customers as to be able to serve everyone.

Carper said one of the main issues this year is that when the weather started getting extremely cold it put a strain on deliveries and when the temperatures stayed low the deliveries were harbored even more. He advised individuals who use propane to check their tanks earlier than usual and to not let their tanks go below 30 percent before calling their gas provider.

