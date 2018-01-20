Boat ramp in Racine temporarily closed

RACINE — The boat ramp and parking lot at the Horace W. Karr Ohio River Boating Access have been temporarily closed after a car went into the Ohio River last week, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) on Friday.

The driver was able to get out of the car without injury, but unfavorable water and ice conditions have made it impossible for crews to search for the vehicle. It is unknown if the car is still located on the ramp or has been swept down river. The ODNR Division of Wildlife has closed the access site, including the ramp and parking lot, until further notice amid concerns that the car could still be on the ramp and pose a danger to anyone attempting to launch a boat.

The site, formerly the Ohio River Racine Boat Ramp, was renamed in the summer of 2017 in honor of Meigs resident Horace W. Karr and his 35-year service as a member of the Ohio Wildlife Council.

