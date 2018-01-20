Newly elected council members have big plans

SYRACUSE — The four newest members of Syracuse Village Council say they decided to join together and run for council to bring about change.

Council Member Tom Weaver commented that he and fellow Council Members Barry McCoy, Dave Poole, and Michelle White all agreed that changes needed to happen in their community.

“We are going to improve from the past in order to secure the future,” said Weaver.

Weaver said the four of them will be open to answering questions from the community. They will dispel rumors and will tell residents the facts. He said that since the council will now have two meetings a month, residents will have more of a chance to come in and ask questions.

Weaver shared that he, McCoy, and White are all veterans and will be working together to put in a veteran’s memorial at the park.

Weaver is a lifetime resident of Syracuse and he expressed that he would like to improve on how community activities are ran and improve the community’s financial situation to make residents feel secure. Weaver said Syracuse is a nice community and he would like to reach out to people and gather a large group of volunteers for community projects to strengthen ties.

McCoy has lived in Syracuse since 1970 and had served on Syracuse’s council for approximately six years in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. McCoy shared some of the changes he would like to see are dilapidated houses around the community being demolished, seeing everyone in the community put in the effort to maintain their properties, and seeing the pool make more money for the town, rather than being a financial drain on the town.

“Syracuse is a really nice town,” said McCoy. “We just need to budget our money and make our town better for the citizens.”

