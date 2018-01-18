‘Better You, Better Ohio’ program set

POMEROY — People of the community will be able to learn about a new health and well-being program being launched in February.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) will be hosting an information session on the Better You, Better Ohio program on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. in the Farmers Bank community room located on 640 East Main Street in Pomeroy.

On Feb. 1, the BWC will be launching the Better You, Better Ohio program. The program will help Ohio employers with 50 or less employees in certain industries start a comprehensive wellness program that will be of no cost to them or their workers when they join. The process will be simple and will require no paperwork.

Better You, Better Ohio will be working with ActiveHealth Management to give employees resources such as receiving a snapshot of their health and well being, being provided with simple and convenient digital tools, having lifestyle and conditioning coaching available to them, and a 24 hour nurse line available to them if needed.

Employers with a healthy workforce are able to better focus on their business and manage their workers’ compensation and health care costs. Better You, Better Ohio will help prevent injuries by improving workforce health, reducing the severity of a worker’s injury, increasing the speed of recovery from a worker’s injury, and reducing a worker’s time away from work due to an injury.

For more information on the information session contact Wendy Queen at wendy.queen@bwc.state.oh.us or Tina Wood Richards at christina.wood@fbsc.com.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.5-Sentinel-24.jpg