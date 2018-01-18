Dog warden shares 2017 stats

POMEROY — The local dog warden attended the regularly scheduled Meigs County Commissioners meeting on Thursday to discuss her canine center’s yearly statistics.

Coleen Murphy-Smith, dog warden at Meigs County Canine Rescue and Adoption Center, shared with the commissioners the total amount of dogs housed in 2017 was 852. Murphy-Smith said 311 dogs were adopted, 133 dogs were reclaimed, 357 were rescued, 6 passed away from natural causes, and 43 were euthanized for either severe aggression or illness. She said two dogs remained in house from 2017 into 2018. Commissioner Randy Smith commented that the 2017 numbers will be recorded in their journal and a file will be kept in the office for anyone in the community wishing to view the statistics.

Smith added that according to the humane society a shelter can only be considered a no kill shelter if the amount of animals euthanized is lower than 10 percent and even though the Meigs canine center is not classified as a no kill shelter the amount of animals euthanized for 2017 was only 5 percent.

Smith commented that dog tags are due costing $12 if done by Jan. 31, on Feb. 1 the cost raises to $24.

Smith made a motion to approve Dr. Daniel Whiteley’s contract as of Jan. 1, 2018 to be the County Coroner and the commissioners approved.

Smith made a motion to appoint Ron Hill to the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services to serve the unexpired term of Donald Shaffer who recently resigned from the board and the commissioners approved.

Commissioner Tim Ihle said the wording of the letter received from Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood on Jan. 4 needed to be amended stating the millage of the levy in order to be sent to the auditor’s office. Ihle made a motion to accept the receipt of the letter on Jan. 4 and for the letter to be referred to the auditor’s office stating the 2.95 mill levy amount and the commissioners approved.

Smith shared they ended 2017 with $680,474.75 to be carried over into 2018 as compared to $617,643.93 that was carried over from 2016 into 2017.

Commissioner Mike Bartrum made a motion to recess the meeting to Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. to review the bills and the commissioners agreed.

