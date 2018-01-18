Accident on Ohio 7

An accident involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck, the latter of which belongs to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), occurred yesterday (Thursday) on Ohio 7, between Highland Road and Ohio 143. According to Ashley Rittenhouse, spokesperson for ODOT District 10, there were no injuries at the scene of the accident. Rittenhouse stated the Ohio State Highway Patrol was finalizing the accident report yesterday afternoon. The road was partially blocked for a time. In addition to OSHP, assisting on the scene were personnel from the Pomeroy Fire Department and Meigs EMS. Pictured is the accident scene.

