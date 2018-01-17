Rutland discusses meeting procedures, schedule

RUTLAND — Rutland Village Council recently decided to begin its meetings by having a moment of silence and saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

Council member Kim Wilford made a motion to start meetings with a moment of silence and saying the Pledge of Allegiance and the council approved. Wilford stated that she will be adding this change to the agenda.

Council member Lowell Vance made a motion to continue having council meetings on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. and the council approved. The meetings will continue to be held at the Rutland Civic Center.

Wilford expressed the council will be contacting the Local Government Service to have them come in and assist the council with their 2018 budget and help them get up and running.

Wilford informed fellow council members that a roof leak was recently repaired by Dave Davis and his crew. She said there is now another leak in the building and the basement is flooded. Wilford expressed concern for the old documents that are stored in the basement and suggested moving the documents out of the basement. The council discussed options of where to move the documents and will be continuing to discuss the issue until they figure out the best option.

Council member Cliff Kennedy informed fellow council members that he contacted Chris Shank from Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services about having Community Work Experience Program (CWEP) workers help the council members with certain tasks.

Wilford said that over Christmas break basketball tournaments were held at the civic center. She expressed that the tournament holders paid for the gas they used, cleaned up after themselves, and gave a donation. Wilford said she approved their request of wanting to hold a tournament on Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 and on Feb. 23 to Feb. 25.

Wilford shared that Carl Peterson will be added to the agenda for the next regularly scheduled meeting to speak to the council.

Council will meet for their next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb.19 at 6 p.m.

