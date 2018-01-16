Syracuse approves personnel items for 2018

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Village Council approved personnel items for 2018 and discussed their standing for current grants and projects, at its most recent meeting.

The council approved the following motions to start 2018 as follows set the mileage reimbursement rate to IRS 2018 standard 54.5 cents per mile; approve Mayor Eric Cunningham’s expenditures up to $500 per fund without prior council approval; accept the legal level of control at “program, personnel, and major object” level for 2018; approve all necessary training, seminars, and expenses for 2018, and purchase five copies of the Ohio Basic Code.

Cunningham appointed Allen Graham and Gordon Winebrenner to the Board of Public Affairs and the council approved.

Cunningham asked for two council members to join The Volunteer Fire Fighters’ Dependents Board. Council Members Rhonda Rathburn and Tom Weaver volunteered their service should they be needed.

Grants Administrator Fred Hoffman informed the council on their standing for current grants and projects. Hoffman said the two water projects were submitted in the Ohio Public Works Small Government program. He added one project was for the well rehab and enlargement and the other project was for replacement of some of the waterline along Ohio 124. Hoffman said an application was submitted for the Ohio Capital Budget in the amount of $25,000 for the purchase and installation of a standby generator to provide power to the fire department and municipal building during power outages. He shared the Ohio Fire Marshall application is now available and has to be turned in by Jan. 31 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant application for equipment and vehicles is now available and has to be in by Feb. 2. Hoffman expressed that the $13,220 that was awarded for the new shelter house will have to spent by Dec. 31, 2018. He said the grant is a reimbursable grant and the funds must be spent and 75 percent of what is spent will be reimbursed by Natureworks up to the grant amount of $13,220. Hoffman said regarding the gas station cleanup, BUSTR has agreed no further testing is needed. However, BUSTR has come up with an additional requirement because they found record of an existing well in the area and want the village to verify that the residence is not using it for potable water. He added that Tetra Tech will also be providing several additional documents that were requested.

