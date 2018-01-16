Winter dance to be held at Inclusions

MIDDLEPORT — A local organization will be hosting a winter dance to benefit the community.

This Friday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Inclusions’ Self Advocacy Group will be hosting a winter dance at the Inclusions building at 84 South Fourth Street in Middleport.

Mary Miller, president of Inclusions, shared the dance is open to individuals with developmental disabilities and their family members and/or caregivers above the age of 18. She said the cost of entrance into the dance is either $3 or a non-perishable food item. Rockin’ Reggie will be providing the music for the dance.

Miller expressed the advocacy group is composed of adults with developmental disabilities who determine the types of activities they would like to experience, learn more about activities they are interested in, and figure out ways to give back to their community by hosting dances and holding fundraisers. She said in September the advocacy group held a giveaway raising money for a local person battling cancer, in October they held a Halloween dance and were able to donate $100 to the Meigs County Veteran’s Outreach in Pomeroy, and in November and December they held a drawing to assist with expenses for a funeral.

Miller shared the advocacy group decided to host another dance because the turnout of the Halloween dance was a success and everyone who attended had a wonderful time.

Miller said the advocacy group will be donating all of the food and money collected from the dance to the blessing box in front of the Meigs County Courthouse. She shared that they felt donating to the blessing box would be a good way to give back to the community.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

