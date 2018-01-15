Meigs School Board votes on personnel items

POMEROY — The Meigs Local School District Board of Education recently met for its organizational meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The Meigs Local School District Board members in attendance were Roger Abbott, Heather Hawley, Ryan Mahr, and Todd Snowden.

Amy Perrin and members of the Meigs Performing Arts Center Committee distributed folder and discussed goals for performing arts and fundraising campaign.

The following motions were approved:

Approve the financial report for the month of Dec. 2017 as submitted.

Approve the bills for payment for the month of Dec. 2017.

Approve the Ohio School Boards Association’s annual membership dues and subscriptions for 2018 in the amount of $6, 748.

Waive the filing of Tax Budget and Hearings per ORC 5705.281. The Meigs County Budget Commission grants this waiver.

Approve obtaining Board President Position Bond from Reed and Baur Insurance. Bond will be for $20,000.

Approve the renewal of membership with Ohio Education Policy Institute for $1,000 for CY2018.

Accept a $500 award for the After School Program from clevercrazes.com establish Fund/SCC 019-9210.

Accept the resignation of Eugene Samuel Morrison, Custodian at Meigs Elementary, effective Dec. 29, 2017 for retirement purposes.

Accept the resignation of Sherry Hensler, Title 1 Teacher at Meigs Intermediate, effective May 31, 2018 for retirement purposes.

Abbott moved to convene to an executive session at 7:51 p.m. for the purpose of consideration of the purchase of property or sale of property at competitive bidding and the board approved.

Attorney Chris Tenoglia was invited into executive session with Abbott, Hawley, Snowden, and Mahr in attendance.

Snowden moved to reconvene from executive session at 7:51 p.m. and the board approved.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Jan. 23 at the Meigs Local Board Office.