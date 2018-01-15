Racine woman found dead following well-being check

RACINE — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Sunday, Jan. 14 at approximately 4:34 p.m., the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a request to do a well-being check at 201 Main Street in Racine.

When deputies arrived, there was water running from the residence and carbon monoxide alarms going off inside, according to a statement from Wood’s office. Deputies forced entry into the residence and found Lois M. Plotner, 57, deceased inside the residence. The cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy has been requested by the coroner.

Meigs County EMS units, as well as local fire department units, including firefighters from Racine, were also at the scene to assist.

