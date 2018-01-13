The 411 on Meigs County 911 services

POMEROY — Despite rumors floating around Meigs County, according to Emergency Medical Services Director Robbie Jacks, “We will not be losing 911.”

Jacks and Commissioner Randy Smith recently spoke with state representatives, legislators, and the County Commissioners Association (CCAO) in Columbus to make them aware of Meigs County’s current issue of meeting the state’s certain requirements for 911 through the Ohio Administrative Code by May 12.

The requirements for 911 would cost the county around $452,000 said Jacks. He expressed the biggest challenge lies within the requirement of doubling the EMS staff which would be financially crippling. Jacks said that if these requirements are not met, the 911 service will lose $90,000 for their phone line funding.

Jacks shared the state representatives have looked at other communities affected by this and are trying to get an Emergency Measure Pass that will pause the demands for 911 services until the communities can find a solution.

Jacks expressed he and the commissioners have been working together on this issue for two years and they have considered many options trying to decide what would work best for Meigs County. Smith and Jacks agree that embarking on a shared 911 service with an adjacent county would not be a feasible option. Jacks said this option would not be cost effective and he fears Meigs County would not be as efficiently covered for emergency situations.

Jacks shared that State Representative Jay Edwards has been assisting in this effort and Smith along with Commissioners Tim Ihle and Mike Bartrum are vocal commissioners and have been actively trying to gain support for Meigs County’s 911 service.

