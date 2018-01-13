Discussion on ‘health’ of sheriff’s office continues

POMEROY — An attorney from the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA) recently contacted Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood regarding the physical condition of the sheriff’s office.

The letter discussed the concerns Mark Volcheck, OPBA attorney, has received from Association members currently working in the sheriff’s office. Volcheck shared the OPBA takes members’ concerns seriously and works to answer questions for their members.

“During the discussions concerning a new sheriff’s office, there have been allegations made and concerns expressed of potential health hazards attendant to the existing property,” said Volcheck. “Quite clearly, the building is past its prime.”

In his letter, Volcheck informs Wood that the sheriff’s office needs an environmental site assessment where the air, water, building, and land of the office will be analyzed for contaminants and potential health hazards to its members. Volcheck expressed that his letter is not an endorsement or an expression of disapproval concerning the efforts of obtaining a new jail in Meigs County. He insisted the assessment is simply a necessity to ensure OPBA members are not facing environmental health hazards by showing up for work.

“OPBA members assume enough risks by virtue of their law enforcement profession,” said Volcheck. “ The potential for health problems due to environmental concerns is one that should not be a worry to the membership and one that can actually be negated.”

An attorney from the Ohio Patrolmen's Benevolent Association (OPBA) recently contacted Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood regarding the physical condition of the sheriff's office, pictured here.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

