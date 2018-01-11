Food pantry provides for residents

POMEROY — A local community center provides individuals with staple food items when needed.

The Mulberry Community Center has an emergency food pantry open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to Nancy Thoene, an employee of the Meigs Cooperative office, the bulk of their supplies is donated from Save-a-Lot and Powell’s. However, donations are given from people within the community and from the local churches involved with the cooperative parish. Nancy Clark, Thoene’s co-worker, added that on a monthly basis each church of the cooperative parish will receive a list of two items the food pantry needs so they will stay sufficiently stocked.

“People have been so generous,” said Thoene.

The food pantry is filled with not only staple food items to make balanced meals, but also with hygiene products and various household products. Thoene expressed the food pantry is even equipped with a refrigerator, so they can distribute eggs and chicken at select times.

Clark said that in order for an individual to be eligible to receive a food basket every three months, every other month, or monthly they must present a picture ID, an electric bill with the individual’s name on it, a letter from the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services explaining how much money the individual receives in food stamps, a driver’s license or similar ID, and proof of monthly income. The amount of money received for food stamps may not exceed $400 per month. Clark expressed that once all of the information is evaluated the person is designated as 100 percent poverty stricken, 125 percent poverty stricken, or 150 percent poverty stricken and the food baskets are given out accordingly.

Clark commented the food pantry will give an individual a hygiene basket once a year and if an individual approaches the volunteers with a significant reason for emergency help the volunteers will oblige and give the individual a food basket.

Donations can be given during the food pantry’s hours of operation or contributions can be mailed to 260 Mulberry Avenue, P.O. Box 171, Pomeroy, OH 45769. Clark said donations must have specification of where the donation will be utilized.

