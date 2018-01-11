Commissioners nominate leadership for ‘18

POMEROY —The Meigs County Commissioners met for their organizational meeting on Thursday to nominate a president and vice president and appoint employees for 2018.

Commissioner Tim Ihle made a motion to nominate Commissioner Randy Smith as president with the motion unanimously passing. Ihle made a motion to nominate Mike Bartrum as vice president with this motion also unanimously passing. Smith appointed Ihle to the Board of Revisions.

Bartrum made a motion to appoint employees to the selected positions as follows: Chris Shank as Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services Director; Robbie Jacks as Meigs Emergency Medical Services Director; Jamie Jones as Meigs County Emergency Management Agency Director; Ed Newman as Apiary Inspector; Coleen Murphy-Smith as Dog Warden; Dee Cummins as Assistant Dog Warden; Vicki Cundiff to Workers Compensation; Margaret Burkhamer to House Keeping; Perry Varnadoe as Economic Development Director; Brenda Roush as Administrative Assistant of Economic Development; Betsy Entsminger as Clerk and Grants Administrator; Dan Nease and Tate Werry to Maps; Shannon Spaun and Jeff Mitchell to Maintenance; and Dave Davis, Anthony Sunday, and Jeffrey Wells to Rutland Sewer. The motion unanimously passed.

The commissioners then met for their regularly scheduled meeting to adjust an appropriation for the sheriff.

Commissioner Tim Ihle made a motion to adjust an appropriation of $29,173.50 to $30,812 for the Sheriff’s Furtherance of Justice fund.

The court house will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

