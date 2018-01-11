Long Bottom man indicted on rape charges against child

POMEROY — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Thursday that a Meigs County man has been charged with raping a seven-year-old child.

A Meigs County Grand Jury indicted Brice Hupp, 18, of Long Bottom, on the following nine charges:

Rape, five counts, felonies of the first degree

Gross Sexual Imposition, four counts, felonies of the third degree

Hupp was arrested in December on a single rape charge and was indicted Wednesday for the additional eight charges. He is accused of raping the child over several months in 2017 and is currently in jail.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crimes Against Children Unit led the investigation. Upon request by the Meigs County prosecutor, the case is being prosecuted by attorneys with the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions section.

Hupp will be arraigned in Meigs County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, Jan. 18.