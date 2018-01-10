Syracuse changes up meeting schedule

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Village Council members have decided to split the regularly scheduled monthly meeting into two regularly scheduled meetings per month.

Council member David Poole suggested to his fellow council members that they begin having two meetings, rather than one meeting, per month. After some deliberation, Poole made a motion to hold a council meeting every second and fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. each month in Syracuse Village Hall and the council agreed.

Rathburn made a motion to appoint Connor Yost and Dustin Lagore to the fire department and the council agreed.

Police Chief Mony Wood expressed his concerns of a camper parked on Fourth Street. He also shared that the police department is asking residents to move basketball hoops back off the street during the winter months for road maintenance, explaining the police department issued 37 citations during 2017; the police department is also in need of a new vest. Council member Nicole Sampson made a motion to amend the appropriations of the police uniform budget to purchase a new vest and the council agreed.

Mayor Eric Cunningham discussed the use of the ball fields for non-youth league tournaments. After some deliberation, Sampson made a motion that individuals must schedule non-youth league tournaments through the council or with the mayor at $100 per two-day tournaments, the tournament cannot exceed past the 11 p.m. curfew on each night, the trash and clean up must be done by the tournament holders, no individual may bring alcohol and/or drugs onto village property, and a $150 check-only deposit must be made by the tournament holders and will be returned should they follow all aforementioned guidelines and the council approved.

Fiscal Officer Crystal Cottrill expressed to the council that she needs a list from each department head for purchases through the end of the year to use for drafting information for the finance committee to complete permanent appropriations for 2018.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Syracuse Village Council will be held on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in Syracuse Village Hall.

