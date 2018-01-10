Meigs school board names president, vice president

POMEROY — The Meigs Local School District Board of Education met this week for its organizational meeting, voting on president and vice president.

The Meigs Local School District Board members in attendance were Roger Abbott, Heather Hawley, Ryan Mahr, and Todd Snowden.

Mahr was nominated president of the board of education for 2018 and Abbott was nominated vice president of the board of education for 2018. Snowden moved that nominations be closed for president and vice president for 2018. Snowden moved that Mahr be elected as president of the board of education and the motion carried. Hawley moved that Abbott be elected as vice president of the board of education and the motion carried.

The following motions were approved:

Set the 2018 Regular Board meeting for the second and fourth Tuesday each month at the board office and to be announced locations at 6:30 p.m.

Set each board member’s salary at $125 per meeting attended.

Appoint Snowden as Ohio School Board legislative liaison for 2018.

Appoint Hawley as Ohio School Boards student achievement liaison for 2018.

The following standing authorizations were approved:

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to establish a Board Member Service Fund not to exceed $10,000 for expenses incurred by Board members in the performance of their duties per O.R.C. 3315.15.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer or his designee to sign all payroll and disbursement checks during 2018.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to secure advances from the County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to invest all district funds at the most productive interest rates when funds are available in accordance with legal requirements.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to pay all bills within the limits of the appropriations as mbills are received and after merchandise has been received in acceptable condition, services have been completed to satisfaction or based upon other contractual requirements.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to advertise for bids as specified by law.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to increase appropriations at the fund level as needed with subsequent Board approval.

Authorize the Superintendent or designee to administer all federal programs in compliance with local, state, and federal regulations which is required by State and Federal regulations.

Authorize the Superintendent to hire employees on a contingency basis pending receipt of their criminal history check and temporary personnel as needed in emergency situations or for continuity of services for the District. Such employment to be presented for Board approval at the next regular or special meeting.

Authorize the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer to approve State or Federal increases in minimum wage rate.

Authorize the Superintendent to serve as purchasing agent for the school district and to spend a maximum of $15,000 without prior approval of the Board and allow the Superintendent to exceed this limit for bus fuel purchases, district utilities and Special Education services.

Authorize the Chief Financial Officer to use blanket purchase orders for operational purchases, provided that no such purchase order shall be in an amount in excess of $20,000 and no such blanket purchase order shall extend beyond the end of the fiscal year.

Authorize the Superintendent to enter into contracts with non-teaching and teaching personnel involved in extra-curricular activities.

Authorize the Superintendent or designee to approve professional development for all employees of the school district.

Authorize the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer to attend professional meetings.

Authorize the Superintendent or designee to be the Hearing Officer for Discipline Hearings.

Set the rate at $0.10 per photocopy and $1.00 per CD/DVD/Audio Cassette Tape for providing a public record to an individual upon request.

Set the mileage reimbursement rate for 2018 at the IRS approved rate.

Authorize the Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer to dispose of and/or to discard or sell obsolete textbooks, library books, materials, and equipment at all schools due to age, condition, and/or beyond repair as necessary throughout the calendar year.

The Board of Education approved Bricker & Eckler LLP/Chris Tenoglia as the Legal Counsel for the Meigs Local School District.

The Board of Education approved to designate The Daily Sentinel and/or Ohio Auditor of State website and/or Meigs Local School District website as official resources for the publication of those notices required by law for the Meigs Local School District.

http://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/01/web1_1.5-Sentinel-12.jpg