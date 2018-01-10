Meigs County Community Fund opens grant round

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund announces it is currently accepting grant applications for projects serving Meigs County.

“The Meigs County Community Fund is excited to open this inaugural grant round to organizations serving the Meigs County community,” said Jennifer Sheets, a committee member of the Meigs County Community Fund. “The Meigs County Community Fund is here to create opportunities for Meigs County citizens and communities and this grant round is our first chance.”

For this grant round, up to $5,000 in funding is available for projects across five areas including arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. At this time, the Meigs County Community Fund does not accept applications for any event sponsorship or sports related requests.

Applications will be accepted from now until Jan. 16. To receive full consideration for funding, grant requests must include a completed application. Applications are available online at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs and must be postmarked by Jan. 16 and mailed to P.O. Box 109 Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Grant recipients will be notified by March 15 and all grantees will be required to submit a final report at the conclusion of the project.

The Meigs County Community Fund Family of Fund is a local community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). The Meigs County Community Fund provides a way for anyone to give back to the community and invest in nonprofits, schools, and community organizations through grants.

If you have any questions regarding this grant opportunity or the Meigs County Community Fund, please contact the Foundation at (740) 753-1111 or www.AppalachianOhio.org.