Grabbing lunch close to home

POMEROY — A local community center offers homemade lunches to the public every Tuesday and Thursday.

Mulberry Community Center’s Country Kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Head Cook Vicki Coy shared that three local churches alternate between making the meals for Tuesday each week throughout the month and in between she will make the Tuesday meal. Coy said the full meal is $3 and soup and salad is $1 and the meals can be for dine-in or carry-out. She shared that on Thursdays the meal consists of soup, salad, and a sandwich.

Coy has been head cook for nearly a year and was before a volunteer prep cook in the kitchen. She said Sam Rayburn is a big help to her weekly and mans the coffee station for the lunches. Coy explained that four to five volunteers from the week’s designated church will help with the lunches for Tuesday.

She shared around 30 to 35 people typically come in to eat lunch on each day, but she would love to see more people come in and enjoy a meal.

“Just a good smile and a good word can make someone’s day,” said Coy.

Coy expressed how much she enjoys serving guests and cooking for guests. She explained that she worked in the food service industry for many years and a person’s day could be brightened by having a nice dining experience.

Coy shared the menu for the rest of January:

Jan. 11 – chicken noodle soup, ham and cheese sandwich, and an apple/fruit cup. Jan. 16 – potato soup, roast with vegetables, roll, and brownies. Jan. 18 – vegetable soup, sub sandwich, chips, Jello with fruit, and cookie. Jan. 23 – chicken noodle soup, roast beef on split bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cake. Jan. 25 – bean soup, sloppy joes, French fries, and fruit delight. Jan. 30 – cheesy potato soup, baked spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, and cake.

She said with the meals guests have an option for a variety of drinks including coffee and tea. She added the salad bar available with the meals contains special salads at times such as pasta salad, fruit salad, apple salad, and ham salad.

Coy shared that guests may leave a donation if they wish and the funds go towards buying food for the weekly meals.

